Why do Businesses Love Projection Mapping?

Due to high costs and difficulty, projection mapping has been mostly deployed at expensive venues such as Buckingham Palace and Sydney Opera House for excessive advertisement. Projection mapping – which makes stunning graphics, 3D environments and interactive installations possible – has existed since the 1950s but it is still rarely used due to its high cost. Pogumax projection mapping software allows you to make an amazingly immersive appearance that will fascinate visitors; making them remember this experience forever.

What is projection mapping?

Projection mapping is a technique for adding images onto physical surfaces from data sources. Imagine turning any object, or building – into a breathtaking exhibition with projection mapping! These surfaces take on the role of canvas, toying with the shapes and textures of the surface in order to produce an incredible illusion of light. Projection mapping technology has been called out as an example of experience marketing when it’s employed by businesses.

Advertisements

In the beginning, projection mapping could only be used on flat walls, but nowadays businesses utilize it in mind-blowing ways. They are no longer restricted by materials or buildings. These days technology has advanced ten-fold. Many of the things we used to do were not feasible, but modern software enables us to accomplish awesome things.

How does projection mapping work?

A projection mapping procedure entails these 5 major steps:

Choose your canvas – whether it be a backdrop or stage – and locate its corresponding projection point using specific software like Photoshop.

Make a lighting plan. After selecting your canvas, you must apply projection mapping software to determine the brightness level, pixel density and shadow detail – as well as generating the projection measurements.

Create content. Design and animate a template which represents what you wish to communicate visually via projected imagery (i.e., landscape photography? Streaming video?).

Install it locally. Export this projection template file(s), allowing time for some edits before adding extra filters or bumps based on where and how you’ll set up at the party.

The presentation’s completion. Adjust your material and projection based on the alignment grid, then test the projection to see if any other adjustments need to be made before the performance.

Projection mapping is often deployed in conjunction with other audiovisual effects. In Dubai, it’s used to illuminate iconic buildings such as hotels and skyscrapers. When used indoors, it can underpin an art installation or add theater to a ballroom event. At London’s V&A Museum, a machine-intelligent sand table became an interactive landscape.

Advertisements

The most popular projection mapping examples

Here are a few of the most well-known projection mapping cases.

Platinum Jubilee Celebration: To commemorate Queen Elizabeth II’s longevity on the British throne, Buckingham Palace was temporarily converted into one of the biggest screens in the country by being used as a dramatic and dynamic background for a live concert.

Wear the Rose: In support of England’s Rugby team during the 2015 Rugby World Cup, a number of beautiful projections graced the display. Projections in various arrangements and sizes, all of them displaying different kinds of Roses illuminated the screen.

During the first-ever live tattoo video mapping event in 2015, individuals served as canvases on which a variety of moving pictures and tattoos were displayed.

The Sydney Opera House: Ten years ago, this world-renowned opera house was used to project one of the most memorable shows ever seen when it became part of the Facade Projection. Since then it has been used again and again for amazing projections.

How may projection mapping be advantageous for companies?

It will take some heavy investment if you want to do projection mapping well. Creative experts, engineers, onsite resources and logistics all come at a hefty price tag – up to 1 million dollars. And it doesn’t stop there. Businesses have to have the engagement levels and audience size that warrants its expenditure before they can start paying for this service. Social media often does most of the work when it comes to drawing in people to these events though, so businesses are very reliant on it. It’s important because it boosts hype around an event or product really easily – even if only marginally successful – which means people can talk about it forever after! It also reaches out to sections of society that other forms of ads don’t always reach; senior citizens for example.

Advertisements

Activities can be both permanent or temporary. And when they create these immersive experiences, brands will receive 10x the amount of exposure. If you’ve seen it at the Super Bowl, in Hollywood at the famous Roosevelt Hotel, or standing tall on a 30 foot high wooden platform in Kentucky – then you know how immersive media is. When people ask if this really works — who’s led projection mapping initiatives across all three locations – the only thing they need to do is see it for themselves.

Online advertising should be straightforward; but, projection mapping can excite people who are looking for an added wow factor to make it all the more interesting. With pogumax projection mapping, your business will reach new heights as word spreads throughout social media or even in person! Trust that pogumax will take care of helping you achieve your goals so you can spend less time worrying about how others see your company and finally focus on what matters most – thriving!

Projection Mapping Software

POGUMAX Designer software makes it easy to create projection targets and specialize in projection mapping. You can map out 2D or 3D objects spatially for advertising, storytelling at an event, or more! This professional quality program lets you simulate the settings where the projections will take place so that you know what it’ll look like when completed. This is really helpful for those who need a little extra help designing so they don’t have to actually go through time consuming processes themselves.

Advertisements

CONCLUSION

Projection mapping isn’t the only option for your company to stand out. Don’t ignore the most recent technological advances that should affect your marketing; instead, learn what smart design can accomplish for your company. Projection mapping is simply the tip of the iceberg due to recent advances.