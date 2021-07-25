Why do you need a proxy service?

Working on the internet is not as safe as you think. There are several hackers out there ready to invade your space. So, to keep yourself secure and safe even in cyberspace, one needs to understand what kind of safety measures should be taken to make online activities safe.

One thing is quite clear that in the 21st century, and particularly after the covid-19 pandemic, one cannot imagine a life without the internet; there are no alternatives left. Therefore, it is high time everyone should know the fundamentals of cybersecurity. Those are not only essential to keep your life safe, but also to expand your excess to different blocked or inaccessible websites. To unblock these websites, you might some reliable proxy services or VPN.

In this article, we will see why someone needs a VPN or proxy service in 2021. Keep on reading to learn more about it.

What is a proxy?

A proxy hides your browsing location. For example, suppose you are working from India and want to conceal your location for privacy or accessibility issues. In that case, you should consider having a proxy service as it will help you reach different websites. There are different types of proxy services available; for example, you will need the HTTP proxy for the web, then the SOCKS proxy is mainly for the applications or software; you need to choose one according to your need.

Reasons you should have a proxy.

The following are some obvious reasons why someone would need to have proxy services.

To do something anonymously.

Sometimes people need to work without revealing their identity. For example, if you’re a student working to find out some clues or to make a report, but your country has banned that site. Then the only solution left for you is to get reliable proxy web services or to download a VPN.

Balance the traffic

If you are running a giant company with so many people interacting through your server, then sometimes, to manage the heavy traffic flow, you should try the proxy services. It will lower the load and help you manage the online site quite efficiently. It will make sure that there is a seamless customer experience.

Fast speed

The proxy servers are supposed to save the bandwidth that will automatically increase the speed of the internet. It can be a lifesaver for people always complaining about the internet speed, mainly occurring because of their location. It is really essential for the researcher, companies relying on the internet for their businesses. In the current scenario, we all are quite a in debt for such services.

Controlling the internet usage

Many companies’ offices and schools have given internet access to their employees and students. But sometimes, they tend to overuse it. To control this internet usage, or you can control their accessibility. For example, a school’s IT department will not want the students to watch some inappropriate content within the school premises; with the help of proxies, they can control the internet usage.