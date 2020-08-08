Why laptop is not connecting to WiFi:

When your laptop is not connecting to WiFi, then you are cut off from the entire world. Sometimes the connection is slow or totally not connecting, but don’t worry. Here are some ways that you can try to connect your laptop to WiFi.

1- Check whether WiFi is turned on or not:

WiFi may be turned off mistakenly on your laptop. Find the wireless key present among F keys or it would be having a WiFi icon. Press that key, when it turns on, try to connect to your WiFi connection. If it works, that’s great but if after doing so, the problem is still there then, try the next option.

2- Troubleshooting:

Troubleshooting is the automatic tool available in Windows computers. When the problem is not resolving by turning on the wireless connection then, try this one. To start the process, click the Start button and type “troubleshooting” in the search area. Then go to Troubleshooting and click Network and Internet, then press Internet connections. After a few steps, the windows will do the troubleshooting and will display the related issues. If it gives any suggestions, follow them to solve the problem.

3- Reset the laptop:

At times, when we reset the laptop, it resolves the recent issue. Shutdown your laptop and unplug the wireless modem or router, wait for a while probably up to 30 seconds. Now plug the router again and start the laptop. If still the problem persists then try the next one.

4- Wireless network adapter driver:

If you reinstall the wireless network adapter driver, it can be a possible solution to the problem. By reinstalling, the registry will become clear so you can reset all the wireless configurations. This may help you out.

Laptop connected to WiFi but no internet connection:

It is a very confusing situation when the laptop is connected to the WiFi but no internet connection. It may be happening due to any issues in your router or operating system’s settings.

a- Issue in the router:

If there is no internet connection on all the devices connected to the same modem, then it’s the router’s issue. Must check the ADSL cable, maybe it is damaged or twisted.

b- Issue in the adapter of your laptop:

If only your laptop is not connecting to the WiFi, then the issue is in the laptop’s wireless adapter. For refreshing the IP tables and reloading configuration files, turn off the laptop and router. Wait for 30 seconds then restart the router and laptop. If the issue is still there then, follow the below suggestions.

1- Check the router:

Before doing anything, check the router. Maybe there is no issue with the connected devices but it’s the router creating the problem. See whether the green light of WAN is blinking or not. If it is totally off or continuously on then, it’s something wrong with it. Call the customer care service of ISP to resolve the error.

2- Security apps:

The security apps like antivirus and malware sometimes cause this error. By disabling them, you can find out whether it was the one, creating the mess. Go through a thorough scan to make sure your laptop is safe now.

3- DNS cache issue:

It’s maybe the DNS cache making the conflict of having wireless connection but no internet connection. To overcome this trouble, flush the DNS. to do so, type “cmd” in the start menu. The command prompt will appear, type “ipconfig /flushdns” here and get rid of DNS.

4- IP address conflict:

Connect your laptop to your mobile hotspot. This way you can find out whether the laptop can connect to other wireless connections or not? The IP address is probably creating this error. Change the IP settings in the windows, may it work.