Why Organic Instagram Growth Is The Best Way to Get Followers

The thing about organic Instagram growth is that it takes focus and time. You need to be able to create high-quality content for your audience, so they are tempted to follow your profile. Naturally, it makes sense for people to want to take the shortcut and buy their followers. However, we believe that organic growth for Instagram is the only sustainable and safe way to develop a solid social media presence. Let’s take a look at why this is.

1. It’s the Safest Method

Instagram wants its platform to be really good for its users. This is why it is constantly cracking down on people who are trying to take shortcuts to grow an audience. When it comes to Instagram’s terms and conditions, it forbids people from using methods like the follow/unfollow method. This means that if you are caught using a method like this, you risk getting banned. Organic growth is going to protect your account from this, and it’s going to reduce the risk of having to start all over again if you did get banned.

2. Steady and Slow Growth

You might be tempted to take a shortcut so that you can keep up with everyone else on Instagram, but this could ultimately end up being your downfall. What your Instagram profile really needs is slow and steady growth to create a community around your content that you can sustain for a long time. This earns the trust of your audience, and impresses brands for future partnerships.

3. High-Quality Followers

When using a tactic like buying your followers, generally, you can’t choose the followers that you end up getting. This means that there is the risk that you are going to get fake accounts filling up your follower list. No not only does this mean that you risk scaring authentic followers away with spam, but fake accounts aren’t going to generate any engagement when it comes to your marketing campaigns. Organic growth is going to reduce the risk of spam followers that can be dangerous and exposes your brand to the right niche.

4. Better Engagement

If you want better engagement, then you definitely need to employ an organic Instagram growth service for your profile. Just remember that a high number of Instagram followers doesn’t necessarily mean that you are going to get more social proof and credibility. You also need to be finding ways to attract followers that actually get to interact with your content. Brands these days are looking at things like engagement rate, which means how many comments and likes you get on your content versus how many followers you have. If you have tons of followers, but next to no engagement on your content, they aren’t even going to consider you for a collaboration.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, there are many reasons to make the most of organic growth for your Instagram profile. Stick with organic growth, and you can feel confident that your Instagram profile is going to run smoothly in the future and save you a lot of hassle and headaches.