Why Outsourcing Graphic Design Is a Great Idea

There are more than 26 million small businesses and even more mid to large size businesses in the United States. A fraction of these businesses are competing with yours. Almost all of these businesses are now active on social media. You have to find a way to make your business stand out. One of the many things that you can do to make your business stand out on social media is using strong visuals. Your business logo, adverts, and other digital artifacts need to be attractive and unique for them to remain in people’s minds and help your brand stand out among your competitors. That is why you need good graphic design for your company.

Your business needs the help of talented graphic designers to come up with great visuals. If you want your brand to stand out among your competitors, you should hire a graphic designer. Don’t make the mistake of trying to ask your friend to help you design visuals for your business or do it yourself if you don’t have graphic design skills. Unattractive logos and adverts for your business will hurt your brand awareness.

Advantages of outsourcing graphic design

You can either insource or outsource graphic designs. Insourcing is for those companies that have an in-house team of graphic designers. If you don’t have an in-house team, outsourcing graphic designs is the only option for you. Here are some of the advantages of outsourcing graphic designers.

1. It saves you money

Outsourcing graphic design is cheaper than hiring an in-house employee. When outsourcing, you can decide how much you want to spend on each project. You also have access to cheap professionals since you can even outsource overseas. If you are in the USA, graphic designers will charge you more than $50 per hour. Outsourcing from India can help you save a lot of money since you can get a professional graphic designer who is willing to accept from as low as $20 per hour.

Graphic design is also not something that you want to be done every time. Outsourcing is the only thing that you can do to avoid paying your designers even when they are mildly engaged. Remember, if you hire an in-house graphic designer, you will be paying him or her even when there is not much to be done. When you outsource, you will be paying on an engagement basis.

2. Flexibility

Outsourcing lets you expand your team as per your work volume. When there is so much to be done, all you need is to hire more freelancers. When your workflow is slowing down, you can easily scale down the number of freelance graphic designers. That is impossible with an in-house team. That helps you get your work done on time without overstretching your budget.

Even if you have an in-house team of graphic designers, you can also consider outsourcing during the months when your work volume expands. You can take advantage of outsourcing to be able to scale your team when in need without spending more than your budget.

3. Talent diversity

Outsourcing allows you to get the skills that your in-house team is lacking. Suppose you have several in-house graphic designers, but none of them has experience in creating custom animation. Outsourcing lets you access an expert in that field easily.

Outsourcing graphic design is also a great way of spicing up your designs. It can expose you to new perspectives, designs, and styles. It can also help boost creativity.

Disadvantages of outsourcing graphic design

1. Getting a good fit isn’t easy

Getting a freelancer that suits your job is not easy. Not all freelancers are experts. Some are college students who are just looking for ways they can earn some money. Some have the skills, but the majority of them don’t. Before hiring, you have to make sure that the freelancer can do the job. Asking about the satisfaction of the former and current clients might help avoid hiring an unqualified freelancer, but verifying that information is not easy. Time differences can also be a huge barrier. To avoid wasting your time, you need to know how to outsource graphic designs while maintaining quality.

2. Reliability

Outsourcing is a great option for businesses, but it is not easy to manage and control. You can control the ability of your in-house team to meet deadlines, but there is no way to do the same when outsourcing. Some freelancers tend to go AWOL. That can cause expensive delays. You can avoid that by having a long term relationship with the graphic designer or agency.

Despite having several cons, there is no good reason for not outsourcing. It can help you save time and money, while giving you access to fresh experience that may not be available in your in-house team. Whether you are running a corporate or a small business, outsourcing graphic design from a reputable agency can help you boost your growth and productivity.