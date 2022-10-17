Why Should You Hide Your Online Activity and Browsing History

Perhaps you are not aware of it, but all the things that you do online can be tracked down. Through your browsing history and online activity, ad networks will know what you have been searching for on the internet. As a result, these companies can anticipate what are the products that interest you the most. Some websites will prevent you from accessing their content because of geographical restrictions.

All of these are accomplished through your IP address. When connecting your device to the internet, you will obtain an IP address. It is considered as an identification number of your device that informs websites where you obtain your internet. Google and other companies can keep track of your search history since each of these searches is connected to your IP address.

Fortunately, there are various methods that you can use to mask your IP address so you can enjoy some privacy online. You can start by connecting to a VPN such as ExpressVPN free trial to obtain a secure connection to servers. Your online activities will be routed to their network and in return, you will be given a new IP address for your loads of data. By using a good VPN, you can ensure that you can’t experience any log to your activity. This means that no one will be able to track your online activity back to you.

The following are some reasons why using a VPN is highly efficient for hiding your IP address.

Sensitive Research Will Be Kept Private

If your job is to perform numerous sensitive research, then obviously, you don’t want that research to be traced back to you. Most often, this occurs with law enforcement, journalists, celebrities, political candidates, and others. Your searches can be kept private by hiding your IP address.

Prevent Ad Networks from Tracking You

When signing up on Facebook, Google, and other companies, you allow them to track your browsing data. And in doing so, they will provide you with some relevant advertisements. Although some people find this targeted marketing strategy convenient, there are others who think that this is quite intrusive.

If you are getting annoyed with these ad networks that are always observing your activity, then it is not necessary that you should avoid using their tools. Instead, the best thing to do is to hide your IP address by using a good VPN and you can assure that they will not know that those searches come from your device.

Avoid Government Surveillance

In some countries, the government is always watching the internet activities of their citizens. And in the future, other countries might also start doing so. Although you are not doing something wrong, however, you will feel stressed knowing that the government is spying on you. If your privacy means a lot to you, then you should use a VPN so you can hide your IP address. In this way, the government cannot see what you have been doing.

Prevent Your ISP from Accessing Your Activity

Just like ad networks, your ISP(Internet Service Provider) can also track your online activities using your IP address. Unfortunately, as of the moment, the United States does not restrict ISPs from doing so. This means that you are putting your data at risk since most people do not have any other option with their ISPs. Although you may have the option to choose which ad networks to use.

Although your ISP might be able to secure your data right now, what if they will sell it without your consent? By giving away your browsing history to marketing analysts and advertisers, you are letting them earn huge profits. To prevent your data from being tracked, you should hide your IP address. When connecting to a VPN, your ISP will only be able to see your connection to that network. This means that your ISP cannot see any other things including your new IP address and your searches.

Prevent Any Geographical Restrictions

If you are not residing in the United States or you are traveling in other countries, then most likely, you will have a hard time accessing different websites and services For instance, streaming services like Netflix will restrict the content for international viewers due to copyright laws.

However, if you mask your IP address, then you can always prevent these barriers. Remember that your IP address is connected to your current location. By using a VPN, your data can be routed through a server in a different country. Simply put, it will look like your internet traffic is coming from a different location. The streaming service or the website will never know that you are located in another country. Hence, you will not be restricted from accessing their websites.