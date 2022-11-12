You Wouldn’t Want to Miss Out on this Year’s BLUETTI Black Friday Sale Event

Celebrate Black Friday by being 100% prepared for any blackouts that might come your way. BLUETTI’s power stations are getting massive discounts starting November 11.

A Huge Power Sale is Coming Your Way

Portable generator brand Bluetti is slashing off hundreds of dollars across its offerings, ranging from portable PV panels to power stations that fit any need or lifestyle.

Here are just a few blockbuster deals you might want to check out at BluettiPower.ca

AC300 and B300 Combo (save C$400)

Say goodbye to frustrating power outages and blackouts that might come your way. The combination of AC300 and B300 can get you back on track, living-wise, even when the rest of the neighborhood has no power.

The modular power station houses a maximum capacity of 12,288Wh with four B300 batteries, which is enough to run a typical washer for around 5 hours, or a medium-sized fridge for around 4 hours. What’s interesting is that you can bring the AC300 with you and glamp with impunity- there are 16 charging and electrical ports you can use simultaneously.

AC200P and B300 Combo (save C$401)

If you’re more of an outdoors and adventure type of individual, then the AC200P is for you. It’s small enough that you can carry it with you on the beach or store it in the RV, and powerful enough to juice up essential gadgets and small appliances on the go.

Charging the AC200P can be done via sola and 1,100W AC, and with 17 charging outlets you and your friends or loved ones won’t find yourselves lacking. What’s more, the 2,000W AC inverter can put out an impressive 4,800W at its highest peak.

The AC200P also boasts a cutting-edge LiFePO4 battery, which lasts longer and gives you superb value for money.

AC200MAX and B230 (save C$200)

A true power center for home use or during trips, the AC200MAX’s potential is unleashed when you slot in a B230 battery module. With two B230s, a 6,144Wh capacity is reached, which means you can plug in virtually any device or appliance you want wherever you are.

The AC200MAX features a LiFePO4 battery and multiple ways to top up. The built-in 2,200W inverter takes care of business, while you can just sit back and control your power station from range, thanks to the Bluetti app. Up front is an intuitive interface in a touchscreen panel.

EB Series Portable Power Stations

Nature enthusiasts and lovers of the great outdoors should always have an EB series power station in tow. The EB70S, EB55 and EB3A have the following features:

Highly durable and efficient LFP battery

Pure Sine Wave inverter technology

Built-in MPPT solar input controller

15W wireless charging pad

Built-in flashlight for emergency purposes

You can save C$200 on the EB70S and PV120 combo, as well as C$100 on the EB3A. The EB55 is C$99.01 off starting November 11 and will only be available until supplies last.

Amazing Black Friday Spend Perks From BLUETTI

Bluetti customers can get a range of freebies and prizes when they purchase qualified Bluetti products. Spend at least C$1,000 on the official Bluetti Canada website (bluettipower.ca) and you auto-qualify for a Lucky Draw, which can turn into an EB3A, a PV200 or PV120 solar panel, up to C$150 in coupons or a Bluetti-themed gift.

Hit a certain spending threshold and you automatically unlock giveaways- for example, a C$5,000 spend gets you a mini fridge.

Bluetti’s Black Friday event runs from November 11 through November 30, from 10 pm to 23:59 pm EST. Make sure to visit the official Bluetti website at www.bluettipower.ca/