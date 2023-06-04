Stores That Accept Apple Pay in 2023 (Complete List)

Apple Pay has become increasingly popular as a convenient and secure payment method. However, not all stores are equipped to accept it. When you’re out shopping, it’s always best to know which stores support Apple Pay.
In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore three effective ways to find stores that accept Apple Pay: calling or visiting the store, conducting a Google search, or relying on our carefully curated list.
Discover the benefits of our curated list, including an alphabetical and categorized format for quick reference, as well as the option to search using Maps. Read on to learn more.
Retail stores that accept Apple Pay
If you prefer shopping at retail stores, you’ll be glad to know that several well-known establishments accept Apple Pay.
- Ace Hardware
- Apple
- Best Buy
- Family Dollar
- GameStop
- Hy-Vee
- Office Depot
- OfficeMax
- Pep Boys
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- PetSmart
- Petco
- Safeway
- Schnucks
- Staples
- Target
- Toys R Us
- Unleashed
- Kmart
Fashion and lifestyle brands that accept Apple Pay
For fashion enthusiasts and lifestyle shoppers, numerous popular brands are Apple Pay-friendly.
- Aeropostale
- Adidas
- American Eagle Outfitters
- Anthropologie
- Barneys New York
- Bed, Bath & Beyond
- Big Lots
- Bloomingdales
- Crate and Barrel
- Champs Sports
- Disney Store
- Express
- Footaction
- Foot Locker
- Forever 21
- Regal Cinemas
- GAP
- JCPenney
- J.Crew
- House of Hoops
- KOHL’S
- Lego
- Levi’s
- Macy’s
- Old Navy
- Nike
- Sephora
- Ulta Beauty
- Urban Outfitters
- Walt Disney World
- Carmike Cinemas
Grocery stores that accept Apple Pay
Making your grocery shopping experience even more convenient, many major grocery store chains now accept Apple Pay.
- Acme Markets
- Albertsons
- ALDI
- Bashas’
- BI-LO
- Cub Foods
- Costco
- CVS pharmacy
- Dan’s Fresh Market
- Davis Food & Drug
- Dick’s Fresh Market
- Duane Reade
- Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy
- FoodMaxx
- Hannaford
- Harveys Supermarket
- Hornbacher’s
- Jewel-Osco
- Lin’s Fresh Market
- Lucky
- Meijer
- Raley’s
- Rite Aid
- Save Mart Supermarkets
- Schnucks
- Shaws
- Shop ‘n Save
- Shoppers Food & Pharmacy
- Sprouts Farmers Market
- Star Market
- Stater Bros.
- SuperValu
- Trader Joe’s
- United Supermarkets
- Walgreens
- Wegmans
- Whole Foods Market
- Winn-Dixie
Restaurants and Hotels that accept Apple Pay
Eating out or planning a hotel stay? Several popular restaurants and hotel chains now accept Apple Pay.
- Au Bon Pain
- Baskin-Robbins
- BevMo!
- Chick-fil-A
- Chili’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Jimmy John’s
- El Pollo Loco
- Firehouse Subs
- Fuddruckers
- Jamba Juice
- Jersey Mike’s Subs
- Marriott
- Renaissance Hotels
- Johnny Rockets
- KFC
- Luby’s
- McDonald’s
- Panera Bread
- Pizza Hut
- Rubio’s
- Starbucks
- Subway
- White Castle
- Coca-Cola vending
- JetBlue
Websites and Apps that accept Apple Pay
Apple Pay is not limited to physical stores; numerous websites and apps have integrated this payment method. Whether you’re booking accommodations on Airbnb, purchasing products from the Apple Store or Apple services, ordering food through DoorDash or Seamless, shopping on Etsy or Groupon, exploring travel options on Expedia or Orbitz, or even supporting charities like (RED), American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or UNICEF, you can conveniently make payments using Apple Pay.
- Airbnb
- Apple Store
- Apple services
- Chick-fil-A
- Chipotle
- ClassPass
- DoorDash
- Etsy
- Expedia
- Exxon Mobil Rewards+
- Fandango
- Groupon
- Grubhub
- Hotwire
- Houzz
- Instacart
- Jet
- Jimmy John’s Sandwiches
- Kickstarter
- Lyft
- Deliveroo: Food Delivery App
- JD Sports
- Sparrow Travel
- Etsy: Custom & Creative Goods
- Greetings
- Prezzee eGift cards
- MLB
- NFL
- Omaha Steaks
- OpenTable
- Orbitz
- Panera Bread
- PayRange
- Postmates
- Seamless
- Starbucks
- Taxfyle
- Ticketmaster
- Turbotax
- Uber
- Under Armour
- United Airlines
- White Castle
- Xfinity My Account
- ZARA
- THE ICONIC
- Showpo
- TouchNote: Send Photo Cards
- Fancy
- HotelTonight
- Etihad Airways
- ASOS
E-Commerce platforms with Apple Pay support
If you’re an online business owner or planning to launch an e-commerce store, it’s worth noting that several popular e-commerce platforms support Apple Pay. Platforms like BigCommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, WooCommerce, and others enable you to integrate Apple Pay as a secure and convenient payment option for your customers.
- BigCommerce
- Commerce
- GoDaddy
- IBM
- Miva
- neto
- RadioShack
- Salesforce
- Shopify
- Squarespace
- Symphony
- Volusion
- WooCommerce
Loyalty or reward programs that accept Apple Pay
Apple Pay not only simplifies payment transactions but also integrates with various loyalty and reward programs. From Coca-Cola’s Vending Pass and Dave & Buster’s Power Card to Kohl’s Rewards and Panera Bread’s MyPanera, you can earn rewards and enjoy the benefits of these programs while using Apple Pay.
- Coca-Cola’s Vending Pass
- Dave & Buster’s Power Card
- Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards
- Kohl’s Rewards
- Panera Bread’s MyPanera
- Quiznos’ Toasty Points
- Walgreens’ Balance Rewards
- Yogurtland’s Real Rewards
Charities with Apple Pay support
- (RED)
- American Cancer Society
- American Heart Association
- American Red Cross
- CARE
- COPD Foundation
- Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals
- Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA)
- Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)
- Feeding America
- GlobalGiving
- International Rescue Committee
- Save the Children
- The Nature Conservancy
- The Water Project
- UNICEF
- United Ways
- WWF (World Wildlife Fund)
- charity: water
Gas stations that accept Apple Pay
Even when you’re on the road, you can conveniently make payments using Apple Pay at selected gas stations. Major gas station chains such as 7 Eleven, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Chevron Extra Mile, Texaco, and Red Apple have embraced Apple Pay, ensuring a seamless payment experience while refueling.
Finding Stores That Accept Apple Pay
To locate stores that accept Apple Pay, you have various options. Look for the Apple Pay and contactless payment symbols at brick-and-mortar stores, websites, or apps. Additionally, you can rely on Apple Maps for an Apple Pay-supported store.
Open Maps on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, search for a specific venue, and under the Good to Know section, look for the Apple Pay symbol. With these simple steps, you can easily identify stores that accept Apple Pay using your Apple devices.
Conclusion
In conclusion, Apple Pay is widely accepted in numerous stores, making your shopping experience more convenient and secure. From retail stores and fashion brands to grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, websites, and apps, Apple Pay is becoming a popular payment method.
Whether you prefer shopping in-person or online, dining out, or planning a trip, Apple Pay offers a seamless and hassle-free payment solution. Explore the extensive list of stores that accept Apple Pay and embrace the convenience and security of this payment method in 2023.