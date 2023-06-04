Stores That Accept Apple Pay in 2023 (Complete List)

Apple Pay has become increasingly popular as a convenient and secure payment method. However, not all stores are equipped to accept it. When you’re out shopping, it’s always best to know which stores support Apple Pay.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore three effective ways to find stores that accept Apple Pay: calling or visiting the store, conducting a Google search, or relying on our carefully curated list.

Discover the benefits of our curated list, including an alphabetical and categorized format for quick reference, as well as the option to search using Maps. Read on to learn more.

Retail stores that accept Apple Pay

If you prefer shopping at retail stores, you’ll be glad to know that several well-known establishments accept Apple Pay.

Ace Hardware

Apple

Best Buy

Family Dollar

GameStop

Hy-Vee

Office Depot

OfficeMax

Pep Boys

Dick’s Sporting Goods

PetSmart

Petco

Safeway

Schnucks

Staples

Target

Toys R Us

Unleashed

Kmart

Fashion and lifestyle brands that accept Apple Pay

For fashion enthusiasts and lifestyle shoppers, numerous popular brands are Apple Pay-friendly.

Aeropostale

Adidas

American Eagle Outfitters

Anthropologie

Barneys New York

Bed, Bath & Beyond

Big Lots

Bloomingdales

Crate and Barrel

Champs Sports

Disney Store

Express

Footaction

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Regal Cinemas

GAP

JCPenney

J.Crew

House of Hoops

KOHL’S

Lego

Levi’s

Macy’s

Old Navy

Nike

Sephora

Ulta Beauty

Urban Outfitters

Walt Disney World

Carmike Cinemas

Grocery stores that accept Apple Pay

Making your grocery shopping experience even more convenient, many major grocery store chains now accept Apple Pay.

Acme Markets

Albertsons

ALDI

Bashas’

BI-LO

Cub Foods

Costco

CVS pharmacy

Dan’s Fresh Market

Davis Food & Drug

Dick’s Fresh Market

Duane Reade

Farm Fresh Food & Pharmacy

FoodMaxx

Hannaford

Harveys Supermarket

Hornbacher’s

Jewel-Osco

Lin’s Fresh Market

Lucky

Meijer

Raley’s

Rite Aid

Save Mart Supermarkets

Schnucks

Shaws

Shop ‘n Save

Shoppers Food & Pharmacy

Sprouts Farmers Market

Star Market

Stater Bros.

SuperValu

Trader Joe’s

United Supermarkets

Walgreens

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market

Winn-Dixie

Restaurants and Hotels that accept Apple Pay

Eating out or planning a hotel stay? Several popular restaurants and hotel chains now accept Apple Pay.

Au Bon Pain

Baskin-Robbins

BevMo!

Chick-fil-A

Chili’s

Dunkin’ Donuts

Jimmy John’s

El Pollo Loco

Firehouse Subs

Fuddruckers

Jamba Juice

Jersey Mike’s Subs

Marriott

Renaissance Hotels

Johnny Rockets

KFC

Luby’s

McDonald’s

Panera Bread

Pizza Hut

Rubio’s

Starbucks

Subway

White Castle

Coca-Cola vending

JetBlue

Websites and Apps that accept Apple Pay

Apple Pay is not limited to physical stores; numerous websites and apps have integrated this payment method. Whether you’re booking accommodations on Airbnb, purchasing products from the Apple Store or Apple services, ordering food through DoorDash or Seamless, shopping on Etsy or Groupon, exploring travel options on Expedia or Orbitz, or even supporting charities like (RED), American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or UNICEF, you can conveniently make payments using Apple Pay.

Airbnb

Apple Store

Apple services

Chipotle

ClassPass

DoorDash

Etsy

Expedia

Exxon Mobil Rewards+

Fandango

Groupon

Grubhub

Hotwire

Houzz

Instacart

Jet

Jimmy John’s Sandwiches

Kickstarter

Lyft

Deliveroo: Food Delivery App

JD Sports

Sparrow Travel

Etsy: Custom & Creative Goods

Greetings

Prezzee eGift cards

MLB

NFL

Omaha Steaks

OpenTable

Orbitz

Panera Bread

PayRange

Postmates

Seamless

Starbucks

Taxfyle

Ticketmaster

Turbotax

Uber

Under Armour

United Airlines

White Castle

Xfinity My Account

ZARA

THE ICONIC

Showpo

TouchNote: Send Photo Cards

Fancy

HotelTonight

Etihad Airways

ASOS

E-Commerce platforms with Apple Pay support

If you’re an online business owner or planning to launch an e-commerce store, it’s worth noting that several popular e-commerce platforms support Apple Pay. Platforms like BigCommerce, Shopify, Squarespace, WooCommerce, and others enable you to integrate Apple Pay as a secure and convenient payment option for your customers.

BigCommerce

Commerce

GoDaddy

IBM

Miva

neto

RadioShack

Salesforce

Shopify

Squarespace

Symphony

Volusion

WooCommerce

Loyalty or reward programs that accept Apple Pay

Apple Pay not only simplifies payment transactions but also integrates with various loyalty and reward programs. From Coca-Cola’s Vending Pass and Dave & Buster’s Power Card to Kohl’s Rewards and Panera Bread’s MyPanera, you can earn rewards and enjoy the benefits of these programs while using Apple Pay.

Coca-Cola’s Vending Pass

Dave & Buster’s Power Card

Jimmy John’s Freaky Fast Rewards

Kohl’s Rewards

Panera Bread’s MyPanera

Quiznos’ Toasty Points

Walgreens’ Balance Rewards

Yogurtland’s Real Rewards

Charities with Apple Pay support

(RED)

American Cancer Society

American Heart Association

American Red Cross

CARE

COPD Foundation

Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America (CCFA)

Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)

Feeding America

GlobalGiving

International Rescue Committee

Save the Children

The Nature Conservancy

The Water Project

UNICEF

United Ways

WWF (World Wildlife Fund)

charity: water

Gas stations that accept Apple Pay

Even when you’re on the road, you can conveniently make payments using Apple Pay at selected gas stations. Major gas station chains such as 7 Eleven, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Chevron Extra Mile, Texaco, and Red Apple have embraced Apple Pay, ensuring a seamless payment experience while refueling.

Finding Stores That Accept Apple Pay

To locate stores that accept Apple Pay, you have various options. Look for the Apple Pay and contactless payment symbols at brick-and-mortar stores, websites, or apps. Additionally, you can rely on Apple Maps for an Apple Pay-supported store.

Open Maps on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, search for a specific venue, and under the Good to Know section, look for the Apple Pay symbol. With these simple steps, you can easily identify stores that accept Apple Pay using your Apple devices.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Apple Pay is widely accepted in numerous stores, making your shopping experience more convenient and secure. From retail stores and fashion brands to grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, websites, and apps, Apple Pay is becoming a popular payment method.

Whether you prefer shopping in-person or online, dining out, or planning a trip, Apple Pay offers a seamless and hassle-free payment solution. Explore the extensive list of stores that accept Apple Pay and embrace the convenience and security of this payment method in 2023.