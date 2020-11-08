iLounge Logo

Does MagSafe work through a case

The iPhone 12 with a MagSafe case

So you must be wondering, does MagSafe work through a case? The answer to the question is not that simple as it depends on the case you are referring to.

Some cases may and may not work with the MagSafe as it really comes down to the material of the case. Based on the case’s thickness, MagSafe is most likely to work if it’s a thin case. However, if the case is thick, there is a high chance that the MagSafe may not work at all.

MagSafe Cases

There are special cases that are specially designed for the MagSafe. So if you really need MagSafe to work, it would be best to buy a MagSafe designed case.

