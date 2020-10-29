So you must be wondering, does the iPhone 12 come with a charger? Well, the answer is yes and no.

The iPhone 12 actually comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge the device. However, the power adopter to charge the iPhone doesn’t come with it.

Therefore, you would need to buy a power adopter separately or could use your previous iPhone’s charger. We have also listed some methods to charge your iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices here.

It’s funny how Apple included a USB-C to Lightning cable without an a power adopter. Many are iPhone fans expecting Apple to remove the charging port in the next iPhone models, like they did with the headphone jack.