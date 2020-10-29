iLounge Logo

Does the iPhone 12 come with a charger?

iPhone 12 with a charger

So you must be wondering, does the iPhone 12 come with a charger? Well, the answer is yes and no.

The iPhone 12 actually comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable to charge the device. However, the power adopter to charge the iPhone doesn’t come with it.

Therefore, you would need to buy a power adopter separately or could use your previous iPhone’s charger. We have also listed some methods to charge your iPhone 12 and 12 Pro devices here.

It’s funny how Apple included a USB-C to Lightning cable without an a power adopter. Many are iPhone fans expecting Apple to remove the charging port in the next iPhone models, like they did with the headphone jack.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
iLounge > How-to > Ask iLounge > Does the iPhone 12 come with a charger?

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.