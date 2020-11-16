In this article, we at iLounge are to share how much is the iPhone 12.
iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 with 64GB — $829
- iPhone 12 with 128GB — $879
- iPhone 12 with 256GB—$979
How much is the iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 12 mini with 64GB — $729
- iPhone 12 mini with 128GB — $779
- iPhone 12 mini with 256GB — $879
How much is the iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB — $999
- iPhone 12 Pro with 256GB — $1,099
- iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB — $1,299
How much is the iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 12 Pro Max with 128GB — $1,099
- iPhone 12 Pro Max with 256GB — $1,199
- iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB — $1,399