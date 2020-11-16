In this article, we at iLounge are to share how much is the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 with 64GB — $829

iPhone 12 with 128GB — $879

iPhone 12 with 256GB—$979

How much is the iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 mini with 64GB — $729

iPhone 12 mini with 128GB — $779

iPhone 12 mini with 256GB — $879

How much is the iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB — $999

iPhone 12 Pro with 256GB — $1,099

iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB — $1,299

How much is the iPhone 12 Pro Max