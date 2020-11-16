iLounge Logo

How much is the iPhone 12

iPhone 12

In this article, we at iLounge are to share how much is the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12

  • iPhone 12 with 64GB — $829
  • iPhone 12 with 128GB — $879
  • iPhone 12 with 256GB—$979

How much is the iPhone 12 mini

  • iPhone 12 mini with 64GB — $729
  • iPhone 12 mini with 128GB — $779
  • iPhone 12 mini with 256GB — $879

How much is the iPhone 12 Pro

  • iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB — $999
  • iPhone 12 Pro with 256GB — $1,099
  • iPhone 12 Pro with 512GB — $1,299

How much is the iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • iPhone 12 Pro Max with 128GB — $1,099
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max with 256GB — $1,199
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max with 512GB — $1,399

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp