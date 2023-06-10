How to Activate Dark Mode on Snapchat

Dark mode, also known as night mode, has gained immense popularity due to its ability to reduce eye strain caused by blue light emitted from screens. If you prefer a darker interface or want to protect your eyes, you’ll be glad to know that Snapchat offers a dark mode option. Follow the steps below to enable dark mode on both iOS and Android devices.

Setting Dark Mode on Snapchat for iOS (iPhone)

Snapchat introduced night mode to its iOS version in 2021, and activating it is a breeze. Just follow these simple steps:

Open the Snapchat app and tap on the Bitmoji icon located at the top left corner. Tap on the Settings icon at the top right. Scroll down and find “App Appearance” under the “My Account” section. Choose “Always Dark” to enable dark mode.

Enabling Night Mode on Snapchat for Android

Enabling dark mode on Snapchat for Android devices requires a workaround since the official dark mode setting is not yet available. Please note that this method affects other apps on your device as well. Here’s how you can do it:

Open the Settings app on your Android device either by swiping down the notification panel or accessing the app list. Tap on “Display.” Select “Dark Mode” or “Enable Dark Theme,” depending on your phone’s interface. Go back to the Settings menu and tap on “About Phone.” Tap on “Build Number” seven times to activate the developer mode. Return to the previous screen and tap on “System” in the Settings menu. Select the “Advanced” dropdown menu. Tap on “Developer Options” and scroll down to find “Hardware Accelerated Rendering.” Enable the “Override Force Dark” option.

Keep in mind that applying the force dark mode setting will change the appearance of other apps without native dark mode support, not just Snapchat. Snapchat has not announced an official night mode for Android yet, so it remains uncertain when it will be available.

Troubleshooting Dark Mode on Snapchat

If you’re using an Android device and the force dark mode option doesn’t work, it may be due to using a newer version of Snapchat that doesn’t support this workaround. This alternative method only works with older builds. Alternatively, you can wait for Snapchat to release an official night mode for Android users. For iOS users, ensure that you have updated the Snapchat app to the latest version.

Enjoy the Benefits of Dark Mode on Snapchat

Enabling dark mode on Snapchat is a straightforward process, particularly on iOS devices. Additionally, you can explore helpful iPhone tips and tricks to enhance your Snapchat experience. For Android users, there are alternative workarounds available to activate a dark theme. Regardless of your device, you can now enjoy the advantages of a darker screen while using Snapchat.