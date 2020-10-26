In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to charge the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Charge the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

If you just but the iPhone 12, then you must be wondering how can you charge your new phone when no power adopter was in the box. Sadly, Apple decided not to include a power adopter with the iPhone 12.

So we have a few options to get your iPhone 12 charged till you get a power adopter or wireless charger for it:

1. Use your previous iPhone charger

That’s right, your new iPhone 12 can also be charged with your previous iPhone charger.

2. Use your MacBook

Connect the USB-C to Lightning cable that came in the box with the iPhone 12 to your MacBook. Old MacBooks may not support USB-C cables, so if your MacBook supports USB-C, you could go with this option.

3. Use a wireless charger

The iPhone 12 also supports wireless charging. So if you got a wireless charger for your previous phone, you could just use that.

Buy an adopter or a wireless charger

While the options we listed are temporarily solutions and may not be suitable for you, you may consider buying a power adopter or a wireless charger for it.

I personally bought the Belkin 3 in 1 wireless charger for my iPhone 12 Pro. It made charging very easy as I don’t have to plug in my phone always.

Belkin 3 in 1 wireless charger

I would honestly recommend getting the Belkin 3 in 1 wireless charger as I have no regrets in getting one for myself. It charges my iPhone 12 Pro, Apple Watch Series 6, and AirPods Pro all together really well.

USB-C Power Adapter

MagSafe Charger by Apple

Apple has released a special MagSafe charger for the iPhone 12 models. It a wireless charger which you might want to consider.