How to close Apps on the iPhone 12 Pro Max

In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to close Apps on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Steps to close Apps on the iPhone 12 Pro Max

  1. Find, go to the App you want to close.
  2. At the end of the screen, you should see a long line.
  3. Hold that link and slide it upwards to close the App.
  4. The App should now be closed on your iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Closing multiple Apps

  1. Open your home screen.
  2. Place your finger at the bottom of the screen and slide it upwards slightly.
  3. You now should see all the opened Apps running in the background.
  4. Slide each running App upwards to close them.
