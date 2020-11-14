In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to close Apps on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Steps to close Apps on the iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Find, go to the App you want to close.
- At the end of the screen, you should see a long line.
- Hold that link and slide it upwards to close the App.
- The App should now be closed on your iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Closing multiple Apps
- Open your home screen.
- Place your finger at the bottom of the screen and slide it upwards slightly.
- You now should see all the opened Apps running in the background.
- Slide each running App upwards to close them.