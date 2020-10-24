In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to close apps on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Steps to close Apps on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Go to the App you wish to close. You should see a long line at the end of the screen. Hold that line with a finger and slide it upwards to close the App. The App should now be closed on your iPhone 12 device.

Closing multiple Apps