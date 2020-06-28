How to Dark Mode Facebook

How to Dark Mode Facebook

In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to Dark Mode Facebook in a few simple steps.

Follow these steps:

  1. Go to Facebook’s website.
  2. Login to your account if you haven’t.
  3. On the top right corner, click on the small arrow pointing downwards.
  4. Click on “Dark Mode”.
  5. Everything should now be in Dark Mode.

At the moment, enabling the Dark Mode feature is only available for desktop users. According to reports, Facebook is still working on Dark Mode for its iOS app. If you would like to use enable Dark Mode in an alternative way, we have written an article about that here.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Haider Ali Khan
Haider Ali Khan
Haider Ali Khan is an entrepreneur from Perth, Western Australia. He is the Owner and Editor-in-Chief of iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.