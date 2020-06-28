In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to Dark Mode Facebook in a few simple steps.

Follow these steps:

Go to Facebook’s website. Login to your account if you haven’t. On the top right corner, click on the small arrow pointing downwards. Click on “Dark Mode”. Everything should now be in Dark Mode.

At the moment, enabling the Dark Mode feature is only available for desktop users. According to reports, Facebook is still working on Dark Mode for its iOS app. If you would like to use enable Dark Mode in an alternative way, we have written an article about that here.