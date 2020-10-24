In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to get battery percentage on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Get battery percentage on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Go to your home screen. Tap anywhere on the screen (except any App icon) and hold it for a second. Now you should see all your Apps dancing. On the top left corner, tap on the + button. You should see many widgets, scroll down till you see “Batteries”. Select “Batteries” from the widget list. Slide to the right to see more battery percentage widget designs. Tap on the “Add Widget” button under the design you like. Your iPhone 12 battery percentage should now be visible in a widget on your home screen.

Viewing battery percentage without the widget

If you just upgraded from an older version iPhone model and wish to see your battery percentage at the top right corner at all times, sadly that won’t be possible with the iPhone 12.

On the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, you can only view the battery percentage at all times on the Control Center (swipe down from top right corner) or by adding a widget to your home screen or widget page (swipe right on your home screen/lock screen to view widget page).