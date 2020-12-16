In this article, we at iLounge are to guide you on how to enable iPhone hotspot in just a few steps.

iPhone Hotspot

On your iPhone, go to “Settings”. Tap on “Personal Hotspot”. Enable the “Allow Others to Join” option. Tap on the “Wi-Fi Password”, create a password for your iPhone Hotspot and tap “Done” on the top right corner. Enable “Maximum Compatibility”. You have now enabled Hotspot on your iPhone device.

Your friends or family can now use your internet data through your iPhone. In order for them to connect to your device for an internet connection, all they need to do is enable Wi-Fi on their device and connect to your iPhone.