In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to restart the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
Restart the iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Press and hold the volume down (located on the left side) and lock button (located on the right side) at the same time for 2 to 3 seconds.
- “Slide to power off” option should now be visible on your screen.
- Slide your finger to the right over the “Slide to power off” option to turn off your iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- Now after 5 seconds, press and hold the lock/power button for a few seconds located on the right side of your device.
- An Apple logo should appear on your screen, which means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been restarted successfully.