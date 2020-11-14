iLounge Logo

In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to restart the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

  1. Press and hold the volume down (located on the left side) and lock button (located on the right side) at the same time for 2 to 3 seconds.
  2. “Slide to power off” option should now be visible on your screen.
  3. Slide your finger to the right over the “Slide to power off” option to turn off your iPhone 12 Pro Max.
  4. Now after 5 seconds, press and hold the lock/power button for a few seconds located on the right side of your device.
  5. An Apple logo should appear on your screen, which means that the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been restarted successfully.
