How to See Deleted WhatsApp Messages

As a parent, it is natural to want to keep an eye on your child’s online activities, especially on messaging platforms like WhatsApp. However, WhatsApp allows users to delete messages, which can make it difficult for parents to monitor their child’s conversations. Fortunately, there are ways to see deleted WhatsApp messages, and in this article, we will provide a comprehensive guide on how to do so.

Understanding WhatsApp’s Message Deletion Feature

WhatsApp allows users to delete messages for both individual and group chats. When a message is deleted, it is removed from the chat history and can no longer be seen by the participants in the conversation.

However, it is important to note that deleted messages are not permanently erased from the device. Instead, they are marked as deleted and can still be recovered using certain methods.

Methods to See Deleted WhatsApp Messages

There are several methods to see deleted WhatsApp messages, each with its own set of advantages and disadvantages. Here, we will discuss the most commonly used methods:

Method 1: Using WhatsApp’s Own Feature

WhatsApp has a built-in feature that allows users to read deleted messages for up to seven days after they were deleted. To use this feature, follow these steps:

Open WhatsApp and go to the chat where the deleted message was sent. Tap and hold on the message that appears as “This message was deleted” Select “View deleted message”

Method 2: Using WhatsApp Backup

WhatsApp automatically backs up all chats on a daily basis. This means that if a message was deleted before the last backup, it can be retrieved by restoring the backup. To use this method, follow these steps:

Uninstall WhatsApp from your device Reinstall WhatsApp and verify your phone number When prompted, select “Restore” to restore the backup

There are several third-party recovery tools available that can be used to read deleted WhatsApp messages. These tools scan the device’s storage and recover deleted data, including WhatsApp messages. Some popular recovery tools include FoneLab, EaseUS MobiSaver, and Dr.Fone.

Conclusion

Retrieving deleted WhatsApp messages can be a challenging task, but it is not impossible. By understanding WhatsApp’s message deletion feature and using the methods outlined in this article, parents can monitor their child’s conversations and ensure their safety.