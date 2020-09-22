In this article, we at iLounge will guide you step by step on how to set Gmail as default iOS 14 email App. The process is really simple and easy. Just follow the steps we provided below and you should be good to go.

Here’s how to set Gmail as default iOS 14 email App

Go to Settings. Scroll down on the Settings page until you see “Gmail”. Once Gmail is found, select it from the list. Tap onto Default Mail App. Select Gmail as the Default Mail App.

If you don’t see the “Default Mail App” option, this means you are running an older version of the Gmail App. You will need to go to the App Store and update the Gmail App in order to set it as your default mailing App on an iOS 14 device.

Let us know how if you faced any problems following the steps in the comment box down below.