In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to set up voicemail on the iPhone 12.
Set up Voicemail on the iPhone 12
To set up voicemail on your iPhone 12, you must make sure to check carrier supports Visual Voicemail. If it does, follow the steps below:
- Go to the Phone app.
- Tap on the “Voicemail” tab at the bottom right.
- Tap “Set Up Now”.
- Now create a voicemail password and then select “Done”.
- Re-enter the voicemail password again and then select “Done”.
- Select the custom or default option for your Voicemail. If you wish to record your own Voicemail, select “Custom”.
- Voicemail should now be set on your iPhone 12 device.