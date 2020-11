In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to turn off 5g on iPhone 12.

Turn off 5G on iPhone 12

Go to Settings. Select “Cellular” from the list. Then select “Cellular Data Options”. Now go to “Voice & Data”. Select “LTE” from the list to turn off 5G on your iPhone 12.

Having 5G turned off on your iPhone can get you to save 20% of your battery. With such amount of battery saved, your iPhone can run for many more hours.