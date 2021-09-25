In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to turn off the iPhone 13.

Here’s how to turn off iPhone 13

On the right side of the iPhone 13, look for the button. On the left side of your phone, there’s a volume down button. Press and hold both of the buttons for 2 to 3 seconds at the same time. On your screen, you should see the phrase “Slide to power off.” Slide your finger to the right over the “Slide to power off” option to turn off your iPhone 13.

You can use the same method to turn off the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini.