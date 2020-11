In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to turn on the iPhone 11.

Turn on the iPhone 11

Find the power button located on the right side of your iPhone 11 device. Press and hold the power button for a few seconds. An Apple logo should appear on your screen, which means your iPhone 11 has now been turned on.

If your iPhone fails to turn on, this might be due to low battery. You may need to get your device charged and follow the steps provided above again.