In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to turn on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro.

Turn on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

Find a button on the right side of the iPhone 12. Press and hold that button for a few seconds. An Apple logo should show up, meaning your iPhone 12 is now turned on.

What if the iPhone 12 still doesn’t turn on?

If your device fails to turn on, this might be due to the battery being low. All you have to do is charge your new iPhone and it should be good to go.

While the new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models don’t come with a charging power adopter, you may want to read a guide we published about charging the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

Turning the iPhone 12 on is easy, but turning off the device can be a little challenging for new iPhone users. If interested, you may want to read this article to turn off the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro.

Got questions? Let us know in the comment box down below.