In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to turn on the iPhone 13.

Here’s how to turn on iPhone 13

Find the power button on the right side of your iPhone 13 device. Hold down the power button for a few seconds. The iPhone 13 has been turned on when the Apple logo appears on your screen.

If your iPhone won’t start, it’s possible that the battery is dead. You may need to have your phone recharged and restarted the process as described above.

You may use the same technique to turn on the iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini.