How to unsilence calls on iPhone

In this article, we at iLounge will guide you on how to unsilence calls on your iPhone.

There are many reasons why your iPhone calls are silent. But not to worry as we have covered each method.

Mute Switch

On your iPhone, check the mute switch on the left side of the device. iPhone’s have an easy switch to enable and disable silence mode. Usually, the silence mode is enabled mistakenly with the switch is flipped.

Do Not Disturb Setting

Your iPhone might be on “Do Not Disturb” mode. Here are the steps to disable the “Do Not Disturb” mode:

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Select “Do Not Disturb” from the list.
  3. Disable the “Do Not Disturb” option.

Check Ringer and Alerts Volume Setting

  1. Go to Settings.
  2. Select “Sounds & Haptics”.
  3. Under the “Ring and Alerts” section, slide the bar to the right to increase volume.

At least one of the methods listed above should have helped you by now. Now all you need to do is call from another phone on your number to see if your iPhone is unsilenced.

