How to Turn Off Voicemail on iPhone (2023)

Voicemail serves as a valuable support system for individuals juggling busy schedules, but its usefulness may not be universally appreciated.

If you find yourself among those who prefer to handle missed calls rather than deal with recorded messages, we’ve got you covered with an extensive guide on how to turn off voicemail on your iPhone.

Whether you’re seeking a quick and straightforward solution or exploring alternative methods, this comprehensive article will provide you with step-by-step instructions to disable voicemail and customize your phone settings to align with your preferences.

Say goodbye to voicemail interruptions and take full control of your iPhone experience in 2023.

Method 1: How to Turn Off Voicemail on iPhone with a MMI Code

Find your mailbox number

Launch the Phone app and go to the Keypad tab.

Type *#61# and tap the dial button.

Note down the mailbox number and dismiss the prompt.

Turn on call forwarding

Go to Settings, then select Phone, and tap on Call Forwarding.

Toggle on Call Forwarding and enter the mailbox number.

Exit the menu to save the changes.

Turn Off Voicemail on iPhone

Open the Phone app and go back to the Keypad tab.

Type in ##004# and dial the number.

You’ll see a confirmation message for voicemail deactivation.

Dismiss the prompt and check if voicemail is disabled in Airplane Mode.

Method 2: Contacting your Service Provider

Reach out to customer service:

Look up the contact number of your service provider.

Here are the numbers for popular US carriers:

T-Mobile: 1-877-453-1304

Verizon: 1-800-922-0204

AT&T: 1-800-331-0500

Sprint: 888-211-4727

Method 3: Fill up your Voicemail Space

Enable Airplane Mode: Turn on Airplane Mode on your iPhone. Fill up the voicemail: Continuously call your own number and leave voicemails until your mailbox is full.

The voicemail limit may vary based on your service provider.

Once the mailbox is full, you won’t receive any more voicemails.

Conclusion

If you want to permanently deactivate voicemail, contacting your service provider is the best option. For temporary deactivation, use the MMI code method. Reactivate voicemail by dialing ##004# or contacting your service provider. If you opted for the storage fill method, delete all voicemail messages to free up space instantly.