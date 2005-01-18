Backstage: The post-Macworld Expo queue, a.k.a. “the flood”

With our two iPod shuffle reviews now out of the way, I’m now ready to turn our attention to an absolutely insane collection of items awaiting review: headphones, car accessories, cases, battery packs, wireless adapters, and so on. A few highlights from the pack, in case you missed them on the main iLounge page during Macworld San Francisco:

And of course, there’s a lot more. Way, way more, actually. We may have to start taking votes on what people want to see reviewed first.

By the way, the Mac mini is also on that list someplace. Wow.