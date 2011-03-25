Apps are good. Cheap apps are better. So based on the laws of physics, a free app that finds cheap apps for you has to be awesome on some meta level. With this in mind, Christian Kienle has released Store News (free) in the Mac App Store. Instead of spending your time looking for deals, Store News finds them for you.

Automatically updating every half an hour, you know you’ll always be up to date on any breaking deals. Featuring both free and paid apps, Store News shows the percentage savings so that you get the satisfaction of knowing just how much money you didn’t pay. To make it easier to navigate, apps can be sorted by discount, price, category, or name, and a nice clean interface gets you right into the Mac App Store when you’re ready to download whatever deal strikes your fancy.