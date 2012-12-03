News Corp. to shutter The Daily on Dec. 15

The Daily will cease publication on Dec. 15, according to AllThingsD. News Corp.‘s attempt at an iPad-based daily newspaper existed as an app, and lasted less than two years following a high-profile debut event in New York City that Apple participated in. News Corp. said that “Technology and other assists from The Daily, including some staff, will be folded into” the New York Post — about 120 employees work for The Daily. News Corp Chairman and CEO Rupert Murdoch said in a press release, “From its launch, The Daily was a bold experiment in digital publishing and an amazing vehicle for innovation. Unfortunately, our experience was that we could not find a large enough audience quickly enough to convince us the business model was sustainable in the long-term.” iLounge’s review of The Daily noted major problems with both the user interface and content, mentioning that “[p]recious little in The Daily is written to appeal to college-educated people, and in the first two editions, a surprising amount of it had been written or edited into a mush of junk.”
Latest News
- Babbel Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is 60% Off
- A few Apple Watch Series 6 styles are $100 Off
- Redditor gets his Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote early
- Apple focuses on accessibility features and services in upcoming updates
- iPad Apple Store app gets new updates
- Zulu Exero Bone Conduction Headphones are 30% Off
- The Creator’s Mac & Windows Software Bundle is 78% Off
- Set Up a Whole Home WiFi System with the Eero Pro Mesh Wi-Fi System, Now Only $255
- Complete Your Streaming Setup with the AVerMedia Live Gamer Mini Capture Card, Now $25 Off
- iOS Developer Endel – Mental Health Awareness Month highlight