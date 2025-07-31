iOS 18.6 is Now Available

iOS 18.6

By Samantha Wiley
Apple recently made iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 available to the iPhone and iPad.

iOS 18.6 is the sixth update for the iOS 18 operating system. The last update, iOS 18.5, was released two months ago. While considered a minor update, iOS 18.6 and iPadOS 18.6 have a bug fix in the Photos app that prevents users from sharing memory movies. On the official page, Apple said that the update has important security updates and bug fixes, including the Photos app issue.

The update adds changes to the EU App Store rules. A new interface can be seen when installing apps from a developer’s website or alternative app marketplaces. Work is believed to be focused on iOS 26, so this could be the last update. Users can install iOS 18.6 or iPadOS 18.6 on a compatible device and go to Software Update.

