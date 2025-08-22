Leaker Says Minor Update for iOS 18 Being Prepared by Apple

An iOS 18 update is being prepared for release by Apple, according to a leaker who took this information on the social media platform X. Despite being anonymous, the leaker is a reliable source for iOS updates that are coming. Evidence of the iOS 18.6.2 was spotted with 22G100 as its build number.

The minor update could potentially just be an altered version of the iOS 18.6.1, with a similar situation happening last year, where iOS 17.5.2 was prepared for release which happened to be just a revised version of the iOS 17.5.1 for the 10th-gen iPad.

The watchOS 11.6.1 and iOS 18.6.1 launched last week with the returning blood oxygen feature available for Apple Ultra 2, Apple Watch Series 9 and Series 10 models that were sold in the United States. The update is expected to feature security patches, bug fixes, and small tweaks related to the returning blood oxygen feature.