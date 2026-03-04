All That’s New In iOS 26.4 Beta 2

Testing for iOS 26.4 is currently ongoing, with the second beta being released by Apple today. The central new feature is the encryption testing of RCS, expanding with a bit of minor tweaks to other things. End-to-end encryption RCS testing has been added for messages sent between Androids and iPhones.

The Home Screen is now using more Liquid Glass from the Edit menu, and the search bar from the Games app has been moved to the bottom from the top. Apple Music and App Store account hub options have been altered, with the wording now aligned to the left and retaining the same rainbow logo.

You can now view the build number when updating, how the beta functions have been changed, and if you don’t download any betas in a span of 4 months, the company will automatically swap you to a different audience, like the public release.