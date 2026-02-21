iOS 26

Apple Shows How Many Devices Are Running On iPadOS 26 and iOS 26

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Shows How Many Devices Are Running On iPadOS 26 and iOS 26

Adoption figures for the iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 have been shared by Apple, showing how many iPads and iPhones are running on the current version of the software. The numbers are based on the iPads and iPhones purchased on the App Store on February 12 this year.


It says that 66% of the iPads introduced in the past four years are running on iPadOS 26, 57% of iPads run on iPadOS 26, 66% of iPhones are currently running iOS 26, and 74% of the iPhones introduced in the past 4 years are running the software.

The numbers look to be similar when you first look at them, but this is because the company released statistics for iOS 26 later than they usually do. The stats are based on devices bought in the App Store after 150 days of the update.

Adoption figures for iPadOS 26 are higher compared to iPadOS 18.


