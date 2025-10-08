Ask Reason For Calling Feature Eliminates Spam Calls

iOS 26 takes care of spam calls by asking why the caller is calling your iPhone by asking for their identity and purpose for calling.

A new feature called ‘Ask Reason for Calling’ automatically picks up a call with an automated message, asking for the reason for calling and their name when an unknown number calls. The feature puts what the caller said to text, then shows it on your screen so you have the power to ask more information from this unknown number, and decline or answer the call.

You can activate the feature by going to your iPhone Settings, scrolling down to Apps, and choosing the Phone option. Go to the section ‘Screen Unknown Callers’ and then tick the option to Ask Reason for Calling. This eliminates the stress of spam calls and unknown callers ringing up your phone.

The feature works at its best when you have an updated contacts list because people you call or numbers you have saved in your contacts won’t have to go through the automated message and trigger the feature on your phone.