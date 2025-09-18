iOS 26

Feature ‘Weather Via Satellite’ Found in iOS 26 Code Not Yet Introduced

By Samantha Wiley
A code was found in the first developer beta for iOS 26 for an unreleased feature named “Weather via Satellite”. The recent iOS 26 release has no information yet, nor an announcement by Apple regarding the feature.


The reference used was not removed in the code, so it is likely that Apple will be announcing the feature in due time, perhaps with the iOS 26.1 or 26.2. Weather via Satellite lets you see the weather forecast and other information using the weather app in areas that are supported, even without cellular range and Wi-Fi.

Satellite features offered by Apple include Messages, Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, and Find My via satellite. Availability of features varies for different countries.

The company has not yet put a fee for using their satellite features, and they have recently announced that they are providing existing users of the iPhone 14 and 15 another free year of access to all the satellite features.


