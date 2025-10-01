iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 Released, Includes Bug Fixes

By Samantha Wiley
iPadOS 26.0.1 and iOS 26.0.1 was rolled out by Apple. This is the first update for the operating system of the iPadOS 26 and iOS 26 that was released this week. You can download the software update for compatible iPads and iPhones by going to Settings, then General, then selecting Software Update.


The update includes bugs and issue fixes to address aberrations in images taken using the new iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone AIr models. It fixes a bug that causes tinted icons and some current Wi-Fi and cellular issues iPhone 17 users are experiencing.

iPadOS 26.0.1 repairs the issue with VoiceOver and a bug that changes the positions of your floating keyboard randomly. An update for iOS 18.7.1 has been rolled out for users who can’t update to iOS 26.0.1. The update provides bug fixes regarding issues that iPhone and iPad users encounter. You can find more info from release notes on the Apple Website.


