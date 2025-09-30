iOS 26.0.1 Rolling Out

The iOS 26.0.1 release information was shared on X by a private account with a good track record of sharing info regarding future versions of the iOS.

It was reported by the account in the past that the new iOS build number would be 23A350, but it has changed. Now they anticipate it to have a build number of 23A355, suggesting that more changes and bug fixes will be coming than what most expect.

iOS 26.0.1 will be rolled out to address multiple issues and bugs in the software, like the Wi-Fi disconnecting and reconnecting in the iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro, base iPhone 17, and iPhone Air models, which also causes wireless connection issues in CarPlay. It will also likely fix a bug that does not allow its users to download Apple Intelligence across all new iPhone models, a bug related to the camera on the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Air, and a bug some users experience that breaks searching within the Calendar app.

The software iOS 26.1 has recently entered beta testing, and should have the same bug fixes that were in the beta of iOS 26.0.1. As of now, iOS 26 allows Live Translation and Apple Intelligence in AirPods that are compatible, with some small changes in Safari, Photos, Apple Music and the Calendar App.