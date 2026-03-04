iOS 26

iOS 26.3.1 Draws Close

By Samantha Wiley
The software engineers at Apple are trying out iOS 26.3.1. The update is likely a minor one that addresses security vulnerabilities and bug fixes, and is likely launching in the next 2 weeks. The company released iOS 26.2.1 last month, featuring support for the AirTag 2 and bug fixes.


iOS 26.3.1 is a gap update between iOS 26.3 that released this month, and iOS 26.4 will be released late next month or the month after, even with the revamped Siri being a no-show. It is looking to be a big update that brings new features to apps like CarPlay, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Music.

The company is rumored to have 3 days of announcing products starting on March 2 until March 4, with certain content creators and journalists getting on-hand experience with the devices that will be introduced at the Apple Experience happening in Shanghai, London, and New York.


