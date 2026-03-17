iOS 26.4 Release Date Revealed With Unveiling of AirPods Max 2

The reveal of the AirPods Max 2 provides us with some insight into the release date of iOS 26.4, with the software requirements found in fine print. Multiple features, such as Live Translation, are required to be connected to a device running on iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, or iOS 26.4

The next-generation AirPods Max are releasing early next month, suggesting that iOS 26.4 and the rest will be released during the same time as the AirPods or even earlier. The software is currently in the fourth beta.

Preorders for the AirPods Max 2 will be accepted by the company on March 25, with no certain release date aside from early next month, hinting at the release date of the first week of the month. To run features like Adaptive Audio, Live Translation, and more, you will need a device running on iOS 26.4