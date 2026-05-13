iOS 26

iOS 26.5 Adds E2EE RCS

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 26.5 Adds E2EE RCS

RCS Messages for Android and iPhone now have end-to-end encryption available with support in iOS 26.5. RCS End-to-end encrypted messaging is available in beta capabilities available with supported carriers and will be distributed as time passes. For encrypted conversations, both the sender and receiver must have a carrier that can support the most recent version of RCS.


Apple states that it has also worked with Google to conduct a cross-industry effort to integrate end-to-end encryption into RCS. Users on iOS will need to upgrade to iOS 26.5, and Android users are going to have to install the recent version of Google Messages.

iOS 26.5 Adds E2EE RCS

E2EE enables the messages sent between devices not to be read or intercepted by a third party. Devices that don’t run on iOS 26.5 will not have E2EE. Apple has also worked with the GSM Association to integrate E2EE for RCS messages.


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