iOS 26.5 Introduces Interoperability Changes

Interoperability changes were introduced in iOS 26.5 for third-party wearables, hinting that iPhone users based in the European Union may have access to new things when they use accessories that are not Apple-made.

To abide by the Digital Markets Act in the EU, Apple is allowing third-party wearables access to features that have been exclusive to both the AirPods and Apple Watch, with features such as Live Activities, iPhone Notifications, and Proximity Pairing available.

Manufacturers of the accessories will have to integrate support for the updates made; accessibility may not be available immediately. Third-party headphones, TVs, and smartwatches are able to try the features. The company has been trying out interoperability changes in betas during the last few months.

Apple has cautioned that the DMA, or Digital Markets Act, has pressured Apple into making changes to its services and products.