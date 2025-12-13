iOS 26 Code Hints New Features of AirTag 2

A couple of new features will reportedly be coming to the AirTag 2, which are focused on improving its capabilities for tracking. The new AirTag will have a feature called ‘Improved Moving’ that would let users locate the AirTag precisely, even when it is on the move. Another feature aims to improve tracking when you are in places that are crowded. The AirTag 2 will adopt a better pairing process and provide detailed reports on battery levels.

For years, rumors of a new AirTag have been tossed around, where it will allegedly be receiving upgrades in tracking via a new technology for its Ultra Wideband chip. There are no rumors that suggest that the new AirTag will be redesigned, so it may look the same as the original. It may have speakers that are much more difficult to remove and remain to have a battery that is replaceable.

The upcoming AirTag apparently has a label of “2025AirTag” in the code for iOS 26, suggesting that Apple could have been thinking of releasing it this year. As of now, the timeline for its release is unclear.