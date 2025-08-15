iOS 26 Integrating ChatGPT-5 For Apple Intelligence

Apple confirmed that iOS 26 will be integrating ChatGPT-5, the new OpenAI model. Siri will be able to utilize the new AI Model in the event that Apple’s Assistant can’t handle the request made by the user. ChatGPT-5 is OpenAI’s latest AI model with improved coding tools and reasoning compared to the previous and current model, GPT-4o.

As of now, ChatGPT can be used inside Apple Intelligence to perform tasks like document queries, Visual Intelligence for the iPhone 15 Pro and newer models, and searching the web without needing to have an account for OpenAI, but subscribers who link their accounts can gain benefits from the subscription to OpenAI.

Apple Intelligence also gets improvements in iOS 26, like upgrades for Visual Intelligence to search content system-wide, and Live Translations for Messages and FaceTime in real time. The update will be released next month with the launch of the iPhone 17.