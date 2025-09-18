iOS 26

iOS 26 Officially Launched

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 26 Officially Launched

iOS 26 has finally been released after beta testing that went on for three months. The update can be installed on iPhone 11 models or later. To install the update, you have to go to Settings, General, then go to the section for Software Update.


Note that some of these features are exclusive to newer models of iPhones. The iOS 26 gives us improvements on the Lock Screen, with the clock adapting to fill empty spaces, hold assist, which automatically waits when you’re on hold then you’ll get notified when the agent is back on the line, and call screening, where an unknown caller will be asked for their name and reason for calling.

iOS 26 Officially Launched

With upgraded CarPlay, the liquid glass design will expand to the interface, providing translucent elements, icons, menus and buttons that refract and reflect its surroundings. iMessage will add polls, Apple Cash for group chats, backgrounds for any convo, a ‘Select’ option in text bubbles, screening of unknown senders, and group chat typing indicators.

The Automix feature allows for seamless music transitions. Adaptive power mode extends the battery life of your iPhone with performance adjustments. iOS 26 also brings the Preview app from the Mac, which lets you mark up and edit images as well as PDF files.


Latest News
The Studio and Severance Apple TV+ Shows Receive Multiple Awards at 77th Emmy Event
The Studio and Severance Apple TV+ Shows Receive Multiple Awards at 77th Emmy Event
1 Min Read
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 256GB Is $100 Off
The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 256GB Is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Series - No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island
iPhone 18 Series – No Under-Screen Face ID but Will Have Smaller Dynamic Island
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date
iPhone 17 Models Shipping Extended 1-3 Weeks Past Release Date
1 Min Read
N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7
N1 Chip in iPhone Models Have Limitations On Wi-Fi 7
1 Min Read
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
The Anker 140W 4-port USB–C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
iOS 26 Improves Powerbeats Pro 2 With New Features
1 Min Read
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
iPhone Air Release Delayed Due To eSIM Requirements
1 Min Read
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
Apple Store around Sydney Closing Its Doors Permanently on October
1 Min Read
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
iPhone MagSafe Battery Pack Capable of Charging Small Accessories
1 Min Read
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
Epic Games VS Apple Legal Battle
1 Min Read
Lost your password?