macOS Tahoe 26.1 iOS 26.1 and iPadOS 26.1 First Betas Seeded by Apple

By Samantha Wiley
The first beta versions for iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, visionOS 26.1, iOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, and tvOS 26.1 have been released by Apple for the purpose of testing. You can download the beta in the Settings app if your device is compatible with the software by going to General, and then selecting Software Update.


There is no information on what the beta software will have, but there are multiple features that didn’t make the cut when iOS 26 was released, so some of those features could be coming in along with the beta, like the Wallet app supporting passports.

As of now, the beta for iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, watchOS 26.1, visionOS 26.1, tvOS 26.1, and iOS 26.1 is exclusive for developers, but a public beta is likely to be launched by Apple so users can try out the features that are coming in the new software.


