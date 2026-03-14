New Emojis Spotted In iOS 26.4 Beta

The most recent beta for macOS Tahoe 26.4, iOS 26.4, and iPadOS 26.4 introduces new emojis. The new emojis are a Hairy Creature, presumably sasquatch or bigfoot, a Landslide, an Orca, a Trombone, a Distorted Face, a Fighting Cloud, and a Treasure Chest.

New skin tones have also been added for dancers with bunny ears and people wrestling, and a gender neutral option has been released for the emoji of a ballet dancer. The Emojis are part of an update from Unicode 17, where the Unicode Consortium gave us a preview in the fall of last year of the new emojis.

Apple usually takes many months to add new emojis due to the need for new art for each emoji released. The revamped emojis are usually released in the Spring for Apple devices in software updates. iOS 27 will be giving us new emojis again next year.