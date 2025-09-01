New Features Added to Wallet App from iOS 26

The iOS 26 introduces multiple features for the wallet app on the iPhone, like an enhanced boarding pass, storing Digital IDs, support for Live Activities, order tracking, ad controls, and AutoFill for credit card info.

Enhanced boarding passes are for stored flights in your wallet, allowing you to easily navigate in the airport, track your items, and report them if you have a missing item. Through Live Activities, you can get updates in real-time about your flight.

Digital ID lets you bring a passport with you in your iPhone and present in areas of the United States, like when you reach a checkpoint. This is an alternative feature if you left your ID, but should not be considered a replacement for your physical ID and Passport.

Order tracking lets you track your transactions from your Mail app, which is capable of detecting the order number and tracking number of your parcel.

AutoFill in the Wallet app lets you view your info on your card, like security code and expiration date. Ad control allows users to turn off ads and promos sent to their Wallet.